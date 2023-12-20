Divided Ashland City Council sets restrictions on public camping

The new regulations create buffers where people can’t camp in public and change rules on removing campsites. They set up a patchwork of areas where people can’t sleep including near schools, certain parks, and on sidewalks, among other spaces.

Restrictions include 250 feet from schools, freeway entrances or exits and other shelters. There is also a 150 foot buffer from other campsites and 100 yards from any river or stream.

City of Ashland A map from the City of Ashland showing the various buffer zones outlined in the city ordinance.

Council Member Bob Kaplan, who opposed the ordinance, said it introduces complicated language that will make it hard for homeless individuals to figure out where they can sleep.

“We as a city need to be able to tell homeless people affirmatively where they may sleep or rest, and help them connect with capable social service professionals,” Kaplan said. “That’s the way to help people out of homelessness.”

The city had been looking at updating its camping prohibitions to align with state and federal mandates on regulating homelessness. Other cities and counties in the Rogue Valley have been developing their own laws around camping in public spaces.

“It troubles me that legal and [the Ashland Police Department] have drafted this ordinance without our housing and human services input and the houseless community,” said Council Member Eric Hansen, who also opposed the ordinance.

Hansen proposed deferring the changes for another six months to incorporate that input.

Other council members who supported the ordinance were worried that stalling the changes any longer would slow down the city’s ultimate goal of finding housing for homeless residents.

“The whole goal is to focus on solutions, on helping folks and doing the other side of what we’re talking about with this ordinance,” said Council Member Dylan Bloom.

The city council approved the ordinance 4-2. Mayor Tonya Graham directed city staff to work on creating a map that shows people where they can sleep in the city.

The city council plans to review the effectiveness of the laws in six months.