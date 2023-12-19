Wed 9:25 | On the third day of Christmas, three spouting whales? If you're lucky

Even if the Christmas tree is down (already?), and the snow won't fall for winter fun in the mountains, there are things to do in the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. One suggestion: look for whales.

This is the time year when gray whales swim south to feeding and birthing waters around Baja California, heading right by our shores. Oregon State Parks hosts Winter Whale Watch Week, providing volunteers to help people spot whales surfacing and spouting on their journey.

Peter McBride is the ranger in charge of organizing the week, and Era Horton is a longtime volunteer. They visit to share their experiences and excitement about whale watching.

