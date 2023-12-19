© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | On the third day of Christmas, three spouting whales? If you're lucky

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

Even if the Christmas tree is down (already?), and the snow won't fall for winter fun in the mountains, there are things to do in the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. One suggestion: look for whales.

This is the time year when gray whales swim south to feeding and birthing waters around Baja California, heading right by our shores. Oregon State Parks hosts Winter Whale Watch Week, providing volunteers to help people spot whales surfacing and spouting on their journey.

Peter McBride is the ranger in charge of organizing the week, and Era Horton is a longtime volunteer. They visit to share their experiences and excitement about whale watching.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team