Mon 9 AM | Health issues for women and children in Oregon and California, conveyed in recent report

You can collect data in different ways and at different times, but there's no mistaking a concerning trend in American health: women die in childbirth at a higher rate than in any other modern nation. The situation is reflected anew in the recent "America’s Health Rankings 2023 Health of Women and Children Report," released this fall by the United Health Foundation. The numbers--in many categories--are nationwide and collated with information for each state. So we bring in Dr. Mayrene Hernandez from United to talk about some general areas of concern, with emphases on Oregon and California and their rankings. https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/newsroom/posts/2023/2023-10-ahr-maternal-mortality-mental-health-challenges.html

