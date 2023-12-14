© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | One man's story of facing and defeating childhood trauma

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

It wasn't just that Dave Pelzer's mother abused him. It wasn't just that she called him a bad boy. She also forced young Dave to say it out loud: "I'm a bad boy." He piled up a lot of trauma in his formative years, and his journey to shed the pile has guided his writing of several books and the sharing of his story, in an effort to help other people put their early-life traumas behind them.

Dave Pelzer is the guest in the latest edition of our Mental Health Matters podcast, our joint venture with the the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Oregon. Andra Hollenbeck from NAMI-SO returns to interview Dave Pelzer, about getting the life you want instead of the one you once seemed destined for.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
