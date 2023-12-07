Fri 9 AM | Quicker connections to the farm through Global Grange

It's a little bit funny that we speak of "farm to table," because pretty much anything we eat, off any table, comes from a farm (seafood excepted). But making the trip to the table shorter is a worthwhile goal for many reasons, and one of the goals of Global Grange, Inc., based in the Rogue Valley.

The company brings together people from different parts of the food business--farms, restaurants, and more--in search of connection opportunities, efficiences, and synergies. Host and management consultant, Cynthia Scherr explores the concept in the latest edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur podcast.

Cynthia's guest is Drew Gibbs, an Ashland restauranteur and the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Global Grange.

