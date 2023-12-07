© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | Quicker connections to the farm through Global Grange

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

It's a little bit funny that we speak of "farm to table," because pretty much anything we eat, off any table, comes from a farm (seafood excepted). But making the trip to the table shorter is a worthwhile goal for many reasons, and one of the goals of Global Grange, Inc., based in the Rogue Valley.

The company brings together people from different parts of the food business--farms, restaurants, and more--in search of connection opportunities, efficiences, and synergies. Host and management consultant, Cynthia Scherr explores the concept in the latest edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur podcast.

Cynthia's guest is Drew Gibbs, an Ashland restauranteur and the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Global Grange.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
