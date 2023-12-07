© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Cheese and beer from Oregon form a close partnership

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

Our latest Savor podcast with host Will Smith is about cheese. And beer. In the same glass, it turns out... a couple of years ago, Crux Fermentation Project, a craft brewery in Bend, invited Southern Oregon's Rogue Creamery to take part in Crux’s fermentation program.

The brewers and cheesemakers came up with a plan to brew a beer inoculated with Rogue Creamery’s famous Rogue River Blue cheese. The result is Crux's latest release, Coolship #6, described by Crux founding brewmaster Larry Sidor as a slightly sweet and oaky lambic ale.

Sidor and Rogue Creamery's Marguerite Merritt join Will Smith and JPR Operations Manager Dave Young to talk about the beer and give it a taste.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team