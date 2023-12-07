Fri 9:25 | Cheese and beer from Oregon form a close partnership

Our latest Savor podcast with host Will Smith is about cheese. And beer. In the same glass, it turns out... a couple of years ago, Crux Fermentation Project, a craft brewery in Bend, invited Southern Oregon's Rogue Creamery to take part in Crux’s fermentation program.

The brewers and cheesemakers came up with a plan to brew a beer inoculated with Rogue Creamery’s famous Rogue River Blue cheese. The result is Crux's latest release, Coolship #6, described by Crux founding brewmaster Larry Sidor as a slightly sweet and oaky lambic ale.

Sidor and Rogue Creamery's Marguerite Merritt join Will Smith and JPR Operations Manager Dave Young to talk about the beer and give it a taste.

