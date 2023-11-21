© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Sheltering dogs while working to reduce the need, at Rescue Ranch

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

Siskiyou County's people population is not very big, but the population of dogs needing homes seems to be growing quickly. The situation keeps the people at Rescue Ranch in Yreka busy. The ranch is a no-kill shelter that takes in strays more, including dogs from owners forced to evacuate from approaching wildfire.

The day-to-day work goes on, while Rescue Ranch also does outreach to promote responsible dog ownership. RR Director John Golay returns to the JX with a status report on both the sheltering and education efforts.

