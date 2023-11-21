Wed 9:25 | Klamath dam removal will help but not cure salmon, research shows

Construction crews are in place, ready to begin the demolition of three dams on the Klamath River. One dam, Copco 2, is already gone. And recently published research indicates dam removal will meet one desired objective: to help the survival and growth of salmon populations currently walled off at Iron Gate Dam, the furthest dam downstream.

But the research also shows that dam removal will not solve all the issues for the migrating fish. We get into the details with Sascha Hallett, a fish parasitologist at Oregon State University, and Julie Alexander, a fish ecologist at OSU. Both are among a flock of authors on the research.

