Tue 9:40 | Growing up fossil-free (hopefully) with Ashland Youth for Electrification

Look around in some of our communities, and you WILL see an all-electric car. But that does not add up to a whole community powered by electricity, which is what it will take to get to zero fossil fuel emissions.

Young people are keeping pressure on Ashland city leaders to commit, through the Ashland Youth for Electrification Campaign. Rogue Climate assembled the group, and we get details on goals and gains from Organizing Director Jess Grady-Benson and Rogue Valley Coordinator Susie Garcia.