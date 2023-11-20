© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Growing up fossil-free (hopefully) with Ashland Youth for Electrification

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM PST

Look around in some of our communities, and you WILL see an all-electric car. But that does not add up to a whole community powered by electricity, which is what it will take to get to zero fossil fuel emissions.

Young people are keeping pressure on Ashland city leaders to commit, through the Ashland Youth for Electrification Campaign. Rogue Climate assembled the group, and we get details on goals and gains from Organizing Director Jess Grady-Benson and Rogue Valley Coordinator Susie Garcia.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team