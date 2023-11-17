Mon 9 AM | Call it Sátíttla or Medicine Lake Highlands, but groups want to call it protected

Mount Shasta gets all the oohs and aahs, but it's not the only volcano in the neighborhood, not by a long shot. And where the upper slopes of Shasta are protected as wilderness, there is no such protection for the nearby Medicine Lake Highlands, a shield volcano know as Sátíttla to the Pit River Nation.

So the Nation is working to convince the President and California Congress members that the area should be protected as a national monument; the President has the power to declare it so under the Antiquities Act. We get a sense of the importance of Sátíttla and the reasons for its protection from Brandy McDaniels, Monument Lead for the Pit River Nation, and Michelle Berditschevsky at the Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center.