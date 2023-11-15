© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Native Americans address their constant overlooking (and worse) in 'Invisible No More'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

We've come a long way since the days when little kids would play "cowboys and indians."
Or have we?

Native Americans may be more respected in some realms, but they still lag behind much of the population in a number of measures, income and visibility included. These and more are explored in a series of essays by indigenous leaders, many of them women, in the book Invisible No More: Voices from Native America.

More than 20 writers in all made contributions to the book. We get some detail from Steve Dubb, the book's co-editor (with Raymond Foxworth), and from contributing writer Hilary Renick. The interviewer is JX Assistant Producer Charlie Zimmermann.

