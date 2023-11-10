© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Modern science and centuries-old knowledge combine in the work of Lomakatsi Restoration Project

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
Lomakatsi

Even people who disagree vehemently about the correct way to manage forests can find some ground on managing them to be more fire resilient. Forests where fires were suppressed for decades are forests where intense fires can and do burn.

Lomakatsi Restoration Project is heavily involved in doing the restoration work required to make forests fire resilient, using modern technology and Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) from the region's tribes, who used fire to manage forests for millennia.

We recognize Native American Heritage Month with several segments on tribal people and activities in the region. Lomakatsi Founder and Executive Director Marko Bey and Tribal Partnerships Director Belinda Brown talk to us about training, a film about it, and the ever-expanding efforts to bring more indigenous people into the fold.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
