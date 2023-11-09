Fri 9 AM | Election outcomes top the week's news from JPR reporters

There were no Earth-shaking measures in this week's election, and nothing that effects the whole state. But Josephine County appears to be on the way to stable funding for the chronically-strapped Sheriff's Department. That and the rest of the election results will be on the table for this week's edition of The Debrief, our reporter roundtable about the week's news.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann visits with reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan about covering the stories that got on the air this week.