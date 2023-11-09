© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Election outcomes top the week's news from JPR reporters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

There were no Earth-shaking measures in this week's election, and nothing that effects the whole state. But Josephine County appears to be on the way to stable funding for the chronically-strapped Sheriff's Department. That and the rest of the election results will be on the table for this week's edition of The Debrief, our reporter roundtable about the week's news.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann visits with reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan about covering the stories that got on the air this week.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
