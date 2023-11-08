Law enforcement service district on track to pass in Josephine County

Early election results in Josephine County from Tuesday's special election show a majority of voters have approved a service district to fund law enforcement.

The new district would increase the property tax rate by 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. It is estimated to raise over $5.5 million in its first year, $5.8 million in its second year and $6 million in its third year. That money would be used to fund patrol and dispatch services for the sheriff’s department, including 30 deputies, 6.5 dispatchers and 1.5 evidence techs.

The district would exclude Grants Pass and could only be changed by a vote of the people.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for stability after years of being underfunded due to decreased funding from federal timber payments and low property taxes. The county’s property tax rate is one of the lowest in the state, and Oregon residents also do not pay sales tax.

Last November, Josephine County voters rejected a seasonal sales tax that would have funded the department.

As of Wednesday morning, support for the law enforcement service district was leading by approximately 51% of voters.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said earlier this year that if this service district was not approved, the results would be devastating.

"It would be catastrophic. It would be a sad day for Josephine County. There might be no one to be able to serve. And the sheriff's office would obviously do the best we can, but the best we can is not even going to be anywhere near the norm," he said.

The department is currently being supported by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In 2012, Josephine County residents voted down a $12 million levy, leading to sheriff’s deputies being laid off and jail inmates being released. A 2019 report about law enforcement in the county showed that after that vote failed, the number of concealed carry permits in the county doubled, and the drug crime rate increased to roughly three times the state’s rate.

This story will be updated.