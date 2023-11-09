Fri 9:25 | Our food segment samples the wares from Ashland's Huizache Creamery

The world has discovered the cheese of Southern Oregon. And it's not just the international medal winners who are cranking out the savory (and sweet) stuff, as we learn in the latest edition of our food segment, Savor.

Savor host, food stylist Will Smith, speaks with Sonia Rangel, owner and operator of Huizache Creamery cheese in Ashland. Sonia comes to cheese making from her grandparents. She and Will discuss the work and the craft of artisan cheesemaking.