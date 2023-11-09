© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Our food segment samples the wares from Ashland's Huizache Creamery

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

The world has discovered the cheese of Southern Oregon. And it's not just the international medal winners who are cranking out the savory (and sweet) stuff, as we learn in the latest edition of our food segment, Savor.

Savor host, food stylist Will Smith, speaks with Sonia Rangel, owner and operator of Huizache Creamery cheese in Ashland. Sonia comes to cheese making from her grandparents. She and Will discuss the work and the craft of artisan cheesemaking.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
