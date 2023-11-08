Thu 9 AM | On the ground, in your mind, and elsewhere: the story of seeds in 'What We Sow'

You may complain about them when they get lodged between your teeth, but in your heart you know how important seeds are, right? Without seeds, most of the plant world would not exist. And it's not just birds that eat them: see movies, popcorn. The world of seeds gets more complicated with human (and corporate) intervention; big business has modified and patented the genomes of some key staple crops.

Jennifer Jewell, a horticultural journalist, considers seeds from the ones on the ground in front of you all the way up to the corporate laboratories, in her book What We Sow: On the Personal, Ecological, and Cultural Significance of Seeds.

The author, herself a broadcaster on NPR affiliate stations ("Cultivating Place"), visits with sketches from her research into the book.