The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | On the ground, in your mind, and elsewhere: the story of seeds in 'What We Sow'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

You may complain about them when they get lodged between your teeth, but in your heart you know how important seeds are, right? Without seeds, most of the plant world would not exist. And it's not just birds that eat them: see movies, popcorn. The world of seeds gets more complicated with human (and corporate) intervention; big business has modified and patented the genomes of some key staple crops.

Jennifer Jewell, a horticultural journalist, considers seeds from the ones on the ground in front of you all the way up to the corporate laboratories, in her book What We Sow: On the Personal, Ecological, and Cultural Significance of Seeds.

The author, herself a broadcaster on NPR affiliate stations ("Cultivating Place"), visits with sketches from her research into the book.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
