© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | On the road to the big lithium mine and visiting Agness

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The all-electric or at least mostly-electric future we keep hearing about will require batteries, lots and lots of them. And at the moment, the prevailing technology is the rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

One of our country's largest lithium deposits is in the Nevada desert, a few miles from Oregon. This is one of the stories covered in the latest edition of Us As We Are from Southern Oregon PBS. Keegan Van Hook covers this story and alsospends time visiting tiny Agness, up the Rogue River from the Oregon Coast.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team