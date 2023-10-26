© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Psychologist offers insights into mechanics of depression, and its treatment

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

More people talk about depression these days, but there's still a lot we do not understand about it. The latest edition of our Mental Health Matters podcast takes up the subject with someone who has worked with depressed people for decades now.

Andra Hollenbeck from NAMI-Southern Oregon interviews Deborah Serani, psychologist and author of Living with Depression: Why Biology and Biography Matter Along the Path to Hope and Healing.

Mental Health Matters is produced in partnership with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
