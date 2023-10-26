Psychologist offers insights into mechanics of depression, and its treatment

More people talk about depression these days, but there's still a lot we do not understand about it. The latest edition of our Mental Health Matters podcast takes up the subject with someone who has worked with depressed people for decades now.

Andra Hollenbeck from NAMI-Southern Oregon interviews Deborah Serani, psychologist and author of Living with Depression: Why Biology and Biography Matter Along the Path to Hope and Healing.

Mental Health Matters is produced in partnership with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.