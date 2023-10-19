© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Shasta County finally hires a health director, and other news of the week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

This week in regional news is shaping up as a week of long-anticipated actions: Shasta County finally replaced the health director fired over COVID compliance, and Josephine County is voting on the creation of a law enforcement service district.

Those are among the stories occupying the time of JPR reporters recently. They sit down to discuss the news and its coverage in another edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann confers with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
