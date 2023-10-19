Fri 9 AM | Shasta County finally hires a health director, and other news of the week

This week in regional news is shaping up as a week of long-anticipated actions: Shasta County finally replaced the health director fired over COVID compliance, and Josephine County is voting on the creation of a law enforcement service district.

Those are among the stories occupying the time of JPR reporters recently. They sit down to discuss the news and its coverage in another edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann confers with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia.