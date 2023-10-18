After 17 months, Shasta County hires public health officer

The new officer, Dr. James Mu, was approved by a 3-2 majority Tuesday night. Some residents were concerned about his open opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates during the pandemic.

Dr. Mu has practiced as a family physician in the county for 30 years. He is filling a seat that's been vacant after the board of supervisors fired the last public health officer, Dr. Karen Ramstrom. Ramstrom was the target of criticism because she upheld state public health measures during the pandemic.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mu said he wants to win the support of residents who might be wary of his past opposition to COVID-19 mandates.

“My goal is to increase trust in public health through transparency as we mentioned, and through honesty as well," he said.

In 2022, Mu was part of a group of Shasta County doctors who opposed vaccination and mask requirements.

Board Chair Patrick Jones supported Mu’s appointment, and said the doctor will be willing to resist state mandates.

“Someone that did not just bow down to whatever the governor said," Jones said. "He did what’s best for his patients, which is what we were looking for for the residents of Shasta County.”

The county failed to hire a replacement health officer three times, according to the Redding Record Searchlight. County supervisors then voted to lower the minimum qualifications for the job, removing requirements for experience in public health. The county has agreed to reimburse him if he obtains a master's degree in public health within three years.