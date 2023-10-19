© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | The Ground Floor: The business that helps businesses stay on the good side of the SEC

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

There's money to be made in providing services to people. There's potentially BIGGER money to be made in providing services to other businesses. Just think about all the regulations that they have to follow; Elizabeth Cope did.

She noticed through previous jobs how much work it took for businesses to keep up with the requirements of the federal Securities and Exchange Commission. She ended up forming her own company, Ashland-basedSEC Compliance Solutions.

The story of the business and what it does for other businesses is the focus of the latest edition of The Ground Floor, with host, Management Consultant Cynthia Scherr. We get the story of what the SEC needs, and how SEC Compliance Solutions helps meet them.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team