The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 AM | As the leaves fall: an October take on gardening, with Lynn Kunstman

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

At least west of the Cascades, winters can be fairly mild in these parts, so some items will still grow in gardens through the cold season. October seemed to sneak up on us, so it's time to talk about cleaning out the summer plants and prepping for the rest of Fall and the fast-approaching winter weather.

Jackson County Master Gardener and Oregon State Master Gardener of the Year Lynn Kunstman returns for our monthly gardening Q&A. What's your gardening issue? If Lynn doesn't know the answer, she will know someone who does.

Email for an answer on a future program: JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
