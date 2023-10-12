Fri 9:40 AM | As the leaves fall: an October take on gardening, with Lynn Kunstman

At least west of the Cascades, winters can be fairly mild in these parts, so some items will still grow in gardens through the cold season. October seemed to sneak up on us, so it's time to talk about cleaning out the summer plants and prepping for the rest of Fall and the fast-approaching winter weather.

Jackson County Master Gardener and Oregon State Master Gardener of the Year Lynn Kunstman returns for our monthly gardening Q&A. What's your gardening issue? If Lynn doesn't know the answer, she will know someone who does.

Email for an answer on a future program: JX@jeffnet.org.