Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 AM | Ashland Food Co-op celebrates more than half a century of food

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The basic benefit of a cooperative organization: you can do things together that you can swing alone. Ashland Food Co-op started there and long ago began to add to its offerings. Now the co-op not only offers breaks on food prices to members, but reaches out to help its community learn more about healthy food and all the benefits it offers.

Will Smith, host of our food podcast, Savor, returns with a focus on the co-op. Mahlea Ramsey, Education Coordinator at theAshland Food Coop talks with Will about the Coop's Fall Festival, a free, food-filled, family event, that will also help benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
