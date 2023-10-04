Thu 9:40 | Oregon braces for yet another tree-killing bug

We're getting used to stories about insects that can kill trees in our part of the world. The latest one to make headlines is the Mediterranean oak borer, which tells you a lot just in its name. It was first spotted in California less than a decade ago, and it has been in several parts of the Willamette Valley.

Now Oregon agencies are sending out warnings about the oak borer and measures that might slow its spread. We get into the details of the warnings with Christine Buhl from the Oregon Department of Forestry and Cody Holthouse from the state Department of Agriculture.