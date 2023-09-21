Fri 9 AM | The Ground Floor visits with OSF interim exec Tyler Hokama

There's been quite a flood of news out of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival this year, from the campaign to save the season to executive departures to the announcement of the 2024 season.

Cynthia Scherr, The Ground Floor podcast host, coaches and trains executives, and speaks their language. So the latest edition of TGF brings the conversation about the future of OSF to a next level when she speaks with Interim Executive Director Tyler Hokama about OSF present and future.