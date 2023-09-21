© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | The Ground Floor visits with OSF interim exec Tyler Hokama

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

There's been quite a flood of news out of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival this year, from the campaign to save the season to executive departures to the announcement of the 2024 season.

Cynthia Scherr, The Ground Floor podcast host, coaches and trains executives, and speaks their language. So the latest edition of TGF brings the conversation about the future of OSF to a next level when she speaks with Interim Executive Director Tyler Hokama about OSF present and future.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
