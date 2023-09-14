© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | The Ground Floor drives up for a chat with The Human Bean

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

It's a relatively small symbol, but it turns out to be a powerful one. The little chocolate-covered coffee beans given out with beverages at The Human Bean give the chain a name and a hook. Now the franchise locations stretch from here to New Jersey, with more opening all the time.

We explore the human part of the operation and its growth with Dan Hawkins, the Human Bean President and CEO. He sits for a visit with Management Consultant Cynthia Scherr in the latest installment of The Ground Floor, our business and entrepreneur segment.

