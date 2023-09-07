Fri 9:25 | Savor gets salty (but not in language) with Jacobsen Salt

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Savor gets salty (but not in language) with Jacobsen Salt

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 7, 2023

Does that dish you're eating need a little salt? Just reach for the shaker on the table... but be aware, it took some work to get it there. It turns out salt has a fascinating journey to get into our foods and onto our tables.

We get a big lesson in the latest edition of Savor, our food segment, with host and food stylist Will Smith.

Will visits with Jacobsen Salt, based in Netarts, Oregon. If you guessed sea salt is part of the product mix, you nailed it. Will visits with Ben Jacobsen to add some flavor to the Savor story.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
