Thu 9:25 | Flat on top and walked all over: hiking the Table Rocks in autumn

The departure of the worst of the summer's heat and smoke gets people thinking about outdoor activities anew. And The Nature Conservancy and the federal Bureau of Land Management have an idea for you: take a hike.

Not just any hike, but a hike up one (or both) of the Table Rocks, along the Rogue River north of Medford. TNC and BLM offer a series of educational hikes--all free--during September and October. Molly Allen, an Education Specialist at BLM, stops by with details of the plans.

