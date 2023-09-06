© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Flat on top and walked all over: hiking the Table Rocks in autumn

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The departure of the worst of the summer's heat and smoke gets people thinking about outdoor activities anew. And The Nature Conservancy and the federal Bureau of Land Management have an idea for you: take a hike.

Not just any hike, but a hike up one (or both) of the Table Rocks, along the Rogue River north of Medford. TNC and BLM offer a series of educational hikes--all free--during September and October. Molly Allen, an Education Specialist at BLM, stops by with details of the plans.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team