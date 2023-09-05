Wed 9 AM | California cities and counties that banned pot shops will have to allow some under new law

Well more than half of California voters said yes to legal marijuana in the 2016 election. But the law left the question of whether to legalize cannabis businesses up to local jurisdictions. And to date, more than half the cities and counties in the state do not allow any cannabis shops or other businesses within their boundaries.

The California legislature took note of the impact on medical marijuana users and passed a law that will override some of the prohibitions, effective January 1, 2024. Which means Yreka and other cities that banned dispensaries will now have to allow some.

City Manager Jason Ledbetter explains what will be required of the city and of cannabis businesses when the law takes effect.