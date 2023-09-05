© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | California cities and counties that banned pot shops will have to allow some under new law

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Well more than half of California voters said yes to legal marijuana in the 2016 election. But the law left the question of whether to legalize cannabis businesses up to local jurisdictions. And to date, more than half the cities and counties in the state do not allow any cannabis shops or other businesses within their boundaries.

The California legislature took note of the impact on medical marijuana users and passed a law that will override some of the prohibitions, effective January 1, 2024. Which means Yreka and other cities that banned dispensaries will now have to allow some.

City Manager Jason Ledbetter explains what will be required of the city and of cannabis businesses when the law takes effect.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team