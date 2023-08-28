Tue 9:25 | Social Security Administration encourages eligible people to step up for Supplemental Security Income

Social Security might be the most popular government program in the country: reach 62 years of age, and you can begin drawing money from the federal government, in most circumstances.

The widespread knowledge and popularity of the main form of Social Security tends to obscure some of its other varieties. And the Social Security Administration is addressing that, with a campaign to encourage eligible earners to apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

It is meant to provide an income boost to people who otherwise have very little income. Abigail Zapote from SSA visits to lay out the details on SSI, and how to apply.

