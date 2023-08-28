© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Social Security Administration encourages eligible people to step up for Supplemental Security Income

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Social Security might be the most popular government program in the country: reach 62 years of age, and you can begin drawing money from the federal government, in most circumstances.

The widespread knowledge and popularity of the main form of Social Security tends to obscure some of its other varieties. And the Social Security Administration is addressing that, with a campaign to encourage eligible earners to apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

It is meant to provide an income boost to people who otherwise have very little income. Abigail Zapote from SSA visits to lay out the details on SSI, and how to apply.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
