Thu 9:40 | Heat and harvest and more August happenings, in a live Garden For Life

Just about the time the tomatoes and cucumbers (and the plums and cherries and pears) started ripening, the big heat wave arrived. If gardeners didn't much want to go out there, how were the plants coping?

We put that question and more to Lynn Kunstman on her latest visit. Lynn is a Jackson County Master Gardener and our partner in a recurring segment we call Garden for Life. Lynn is happy to take up concerns from listeners, and she joins us live this time around; you can join in by emailing jx@jeffnet.org.

You can also get help from the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. Whether you're an experienced gardener, a novice, or just a listener, there's fun to be had in talking about gardening.