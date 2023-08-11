Mon 9 AM | Forest Service reaches out to make applying for wildfire defense grants easy

The projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are so numerous, people refer to the legislation by its nicknames: B.I.L., or just "Bill."

It is not all about roads and bridges, not by a long shot. In fact, some of the money is earmarked for subtraction as well as addition, like taking dead trees out of forests. That activity falls under the Community Wildfire Defense Grants (CWDG), with one round delivered and another round of applications just starting up.

The U.S. Forest Service offers a series of webinars and in-person events in the region to help communities get up to speed on the CWDG application process. Duane Lyon from the Forest Service drops by with details of the process, the preparation, and the grants themselves.

The webinars are available at the link above, just scroll down.

The in-person events for the Klamath Basin run 4 PM to 6:30 PM on these dates and places:

