Fri 9:40 | Upping the game in suicide prevention, on Mental Health Matters

Suicide is a big enough concern that we now have a nationwide three-digit number to connect people to help: 988.

We explore other recent developments in suicide prevention in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our partnership with National Alliance on Mental Illness's Southern Oregon Chapter.

NAMI-SO's Andra Hollenbeck brings in reps from two organizations in constant contact with people in danger of self-harm: Chedric Monahan runs the Behavioral Health Program for Jackson Care Connect and Sarah Small, Development and Integrated Health Coordinator at Options for Southern Oregon.