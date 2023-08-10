© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Upping the game in suicide prevention, on Mental Health Matters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 10, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Suicide is a big enough concern that we now have a nationwide three-digit number to connect people to help: 988.

We explore other recent developments in suicide prevention in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our partnership with National Alliance on Mental Illness's Southern Oregon Chapter.

NAMI-SO's Andra Hollenbeck brings in reps from two organizations in constant contact with people in danger of self-harm: Chedric Monahan runs the Behavioral Health Program for Jackson Care Connect and Sarah Small, Development and Integrated Health Coordinator at Options for Southern Oregon.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextMental Health Matters
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
