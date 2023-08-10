Fri 9:25 | An app for managing rentals, born in Grants Pass, on The Ground Floor

Nobody much likes the term "landlord," but we keep using it. Whether you like the label or not, it describes a role in a particularly personal, and legally complicated, business relationship. Now there is a new tool for people managing rental property to help keep the business part organized.

Rentec Direct in Grants Pass makes software used all over the country now. Founder/President Nathan Miller came up with the idea when he got overwhelmed managing his own rentals. He tells the story in the latest edition of The Ground Floor, our business segment, hosted by management consultant Cynthia Scherr. Listen for details of the origin story, and the growth of the business that continues today.