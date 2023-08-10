© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | An app for managing rentals, born in Grants Pass, on The Ground Floor

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Nobody much likes the term "landlord," but we keep using it. Whether you like the label or not, it describes a role in a particularly personal, and legally complicated, business relationship. Now there is a new tool for people managing rental property to help keep the business part organized.

Rentec Direct in Grants Pass makes software used all over the country now. Founder/President Nathan Miller came up with the idea when he got overwhelmed managing his own rentals. He tells the story in the latest edition of The Ground Floor, our business segment, hosted by management consultant Cynthia Scherr. Listen for details of the origin story, and the growth of the business that continues today.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextThe Ground Floor
