© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Drive-by zucchini, and other harvest season happenings in Garden For Life

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

After a hot spell, summer settled down a bit, and local gardens appear to be responding, giving forth flowers and fruits and veggies. Some, anyway. We check results both positive and negative with our regular guest Lynn Kunstman.

Lynn is a Jackson County Master Gardener and our partner in a recurring segment we call Garden for Life. Lynn is happy to take up concerns from listeners, and she joins us live this time around; you can join in by emailing jx@jeffnet.org.

You can also get help from the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. Whether you're an experienced gardener, a novice, or just a listener, there's fun to be had in talking about gardening.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team