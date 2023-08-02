Thu 9:25 | Drive-by zucchini, and other harvest season happenings in Garden For Life

After a hot spell, summer settled down a bit, and local gardens appear to be responding, giving forth flowers and fruits and veggies. Some, anyway. We check results both positive and negative with our regular guest Lynn Kunstman.

Lynn is a Jackson County Master Gardener and our partner in a recurring segment we call Garden for Life. Lynn is happy to take up concerns from listeners, and she joins us live this time around; you can join in by emailing jx@jeffnet.org.

You can also get help from the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. Whether you're an experienced gardener, a novice, or just a listener, there's fun to be had in talking about gardening.