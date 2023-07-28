© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | New book shows breadth and depth of feelings about wolves

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM PDT

The world thrilled to the wanderings of Oregon's first modern wolf star, OR-7. By the time the numbers got higher, some of the thrill had worn off, and the realities of living near wolves had become clearer to more people. OR-143 was hit by a car and killed in Douglas County, possibly because people were feeding him from cars.

There were always going to be mixed feelings in society about bringing back an animal that civilization had deliberately wiped out in the last century. Journalist Eli Francovich explores those feelings, from wolf lovers to wolf haters to the very big space in between, in his book The Return of Wolves: An Iconic Predator's Struggle to Survive in the American West.

We bring the author in for a chat about his many conversations about wolves.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
