The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Flat fire and other big stories of the week examined in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The quiet part of the summer fire season ended with the rapid growth of the Flat fire this week, which figures to be one of those weekslong smoky fires on the steep slopes of Curry County. In fact, it's burning in the scar from the 2002 Biscuit fire.

That's just one story JPR reporters put eyes and ears on this week. They discuss the week's newsgathering in the latest edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Ella Hutcherson for the chat.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
