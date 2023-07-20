Fri 9 AM | Flat fire and other big stories of the week examined in The Debrief

The quiet part of the summer fire season ended with the rapid growth of the Flat fire this week, which figures to be one of those weekslong smoky fires on the steep slopes of Curry County. In fact, it's burning in the scar from the 2002 Biscuit fire.

That's just one story JPR reporters put eyes and ears on this week. They discuss the week's newsgathering in the latest edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Ella Hutcherson for the chat.