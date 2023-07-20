© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Mental Health Matters and restorative justice for the mentally ill

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's become obvious in recent years that the lack of mental health facilities results in people with mental health needs ending up in jail, where opportunities for treatment are spotty at best. Some court systems provide alternatives to the standard criminal justice system, including in Jackson County.

For adults facing criminal charges that occurred due to an unmanaged mental illness, Wellness Court (formerly Mental Health Court) offers alternative legal solutions. We explore the court's work in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our partnership with the

. NAMI-SO's Andra Hollenbeck speaks with Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Laura Cromwell to learn more.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team