Fri 9:40 | Mental Health Matters and restorative justice for the mentally ill

It's become obvious in recent years that the lack of mental health facilities results in people with mental health needs ending up in jail, where opportunities for treatment are spotty at best. Some court systems provide alternatives to the standard criminal justice system, including in Jackson County.

For adults facing criminal charges that occurred due to an unmanaged mental illness, Wellness Court (formerly Mental Health Court) offers alternative legal solutions. We explore the court's work in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our partnership with the

. NAMI-SO's Andra Hollenbeck speaks with Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Laura Cromwell to learn more.

