Thu 9:25 | Garden for Life: The really hot days in the garden, with guidance from Lynn

There's no point looking for rain for most of us at this time of year. If we want plants to grow, we need to bring out the hose. And a little expertise can't hurt, so we reach out again to Lynn Kunstman.

Lynn is a Jackson County Master Gardener and our partner in a recurring segment we call Garden for Life. She's live with us for this segment, and you can get questions into this or the next session by emailing jx@jeffnet.org. You can also get help from the Master Gardener Plant Clinic.

Whether you're an experienced gardener, a novice, or just a listener, there's fun to be had in talking about gardening.