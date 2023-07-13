Fri 9:25 | My Better Half: Activating the inner activist later in life

There's more to the second half of life than golf and fishing and traveling, even for the people so inclined to those activities. The world has a problem or two that needs solving, and just reaching "the golden years" does not exempt people from helping solve them.

The organization Third Act helps mobilize people over 60 to focus on some key issues. And why not? There are so many Americans now in that age bracket. They include Deborah Moore, a retired environmental scientist in California. Her later-in-life work is the focus of the latest edition of My Better Half, with JPR's Vanessa Finney. Listen for stories of working for environmental and governmental change.