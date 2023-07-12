© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | The ongoing training--and need for it--at Oregon's housing agency

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

You have a job, you have the money for the rent and deposits, and you can afford the place. Done deal with the landlord, right?

It's seldom quite that easy, and for a variety of reasons. Oregon Housing and Community Services hosts ongoing training to help keep both landlords and tenants aware of their rights, and their responsibilities. Shyle Ruder is Education and Outreach Director at OHCS. She spends some time laying out the training options, and how they can be accessed.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team