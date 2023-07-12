Thu 9 AM | The ongoing training--and need for it--at Oregon's housing agency

You have a job, you have the money for the rent and deposits, and you can afford the place. Done deal with the landlord, right?

It's seldom quite that easy, and for a variety of reasons. Oregon Housing and Community Services hosts ongoing training to help keep both landlords and tenants aware of their rights, and their responsibilities. Shyle Ruder is Education and Outreach Director at OHCS. She spends some time laying out the training options, and how they can be accessed.