Fri 9:25 | Oregon takes steps to spend federal money expanding broadband

That big infrastructure package passed by Congress is about more than roads and bridges. The world runs on Internet these days, and getting people hooked up to speedy Internet is the goal of the BEAD program, for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment.

Each state has to come up with a five-year action plan for pushing broadband out to everyone, and a deadline is approaching for Oregon to deliver its plan. A lot of public input has been taken already, in meetings around the state. Oregon Broadband Director Nick Batz visits with details of the next steps, and when broadband will start getting to places and people it does not reach now.

