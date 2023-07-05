Thu 9:40 | Well, NOW it's hot: Garden for Life covers July gardening issues

We've learned from gardening experts how to "harden" plants grown from seeds indoors, before they are transplanted outdoors. Now, when the weather has turned hot and bright, is when that hardening pays off for the plants.

We'll talk about this and other hot-season issues with our Lynn Kunstman. Lynn is a Jackson County Master Gardener and our partner in a recurring segment we call Garden for Life. She's live with us for this segment, and you can get questions into this or the next session by emailing jx@jeffnet.org.

You can also get help from the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. Whether you're an experienced gardener, a novice, or just a listener, there's fun to be had in talking about gardening.