© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

July 4 Special: Harriet Tubman and two key supporters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Benjamin Esham/Wikimedia
/

Happy Independence Day! It's a day to celebrate the people who helped make America free-er. There certainly was a "freedom for me, but not for thee" time, where thee=Black person.

Harriet Tubman, a pivotal figure in obtaining freedom for Black Americans, had plenty of support. We get her story, plus those of Frances Seward and Martha Coffin Wright, in The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights.

Author Dorothy Wickenden lays out the story in this interview from a previous edition of the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team