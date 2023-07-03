July 4 Special: Harriet Tubman and two key supporters

Happy Independence Day! It's a day to celebrate the people who helped make America free-er. There certainly was a "freedom for me, but not for thee" time, where thee=Black person.

Harriet Tubman, a pivotal figure in obtaining freedom for Black Americans, had plenty of support. We get her story, plus those of Frances Seward and Martha Coffin Wright, in The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights.

Author Dorothy Wickenden lays out the story in this interview from a previous edition of the JX.