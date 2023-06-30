© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Independence Eve: Church and state + Internet and language

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Harris.news/Wikimedia
/

The weekend is over, but the holiday is Tuesday. Our solution: take the day off.

We offer up a couple of JX gems from the past for today's broadcast, starting with American Crusade: How the Supreme Court is Weaponizing Religious Freedom by Andrew Seidel.

The author resisted Christian Nationalism before the term came into broad use. The book pre-dates the decision overturning Roe v Wade, but not by much.

Also in the hour: we lighten things up a bit by exploring how modern electronics and networks change language, LOL.

IOHO, linguist Gretchen McCulloch covers a lot of ground in Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language. BTW, one major point is that language is ALWAYS evolving, so we can't blame it ALL on smartphones.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
