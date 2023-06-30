Independence Eve: Church and state + Internet and language

The weekend is over, but the holiday is Tuesday. Our solution: take the day off.

We offer up a couple of JX gems from the past for today's broadcast, starting with American Crusade: How the Supreme Court is Weaponizing Religious Freedom by Andrew Seidel.

The author resisted Christian Nationalism before the term came into broad use. The book pre-dates the decision overturning Roe v Wade, but not by much.

Also in the hour: we lighten things up a bit by exploring how modern electronics and networks change language, LOL.

IOHO, linguist Gretchen McCulloch covers a lot of ground in Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language. BTW, one major point is that language is ALWAYS evolving, so we can't blame it ALL on smartphones.