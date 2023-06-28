© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Sequestered no more: living with intellectual disabilities, through Living Opportunities

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The days when people with developmental or intellectual disabilities were "sent away" to live out their lives in seclusion are over. Rogue Valley-based Living Opportunities got on the train for change nearly 50 years ago, creating services for clients to get places to live, and jobs, and education, and more. Basically, the mission is for clients to have lives like everyone else. We get an overview of the organization's services and success stories, in a visit from CEO Amber Robles and employee Blaine Lindsey.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
