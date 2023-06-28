Thu 9 AM | Sequestered no more: living with intellectual disabilities, through Living Opportunities

The days when people with developmental or intellectual disabilities were "sent away" to live out their lives in seclusion are over. Rogue Valley-based Living Opportunities got on the train for change nearly 50 years ago, creating services for clients to get places to live, and jobs, and education, and more. Basically, the mission is for clients to have lives like everyone else. We get an overview of the organization's services and success stories, in a visit from CEO Amber Robles and employee Blaine Lindsey.

