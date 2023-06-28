© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | On the road again with Puppeteers for Fears

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's science fiction! It's horror! It's musical comedy! It's done by puppets! Wait, what? Audiences get all of the above and more in a show from the Rogue Valley-based Puppeteers for Fears. One of the group's promotional tag lines is "Your nightmares come to life in felt and song."

A play the group developed a few years ago, Cthulhu: the Musical! leads the group out on the road for a post-pandemic tour of the West, the "Back from the Dead" tour. Josh Gross--the same Josh from our "Rogue Sounds" segment--is the playwright and Alyssa Matthews is the lead puppeteer and co-director. They give us a pre-tour systems check and description.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
