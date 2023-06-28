Thu 9:40 | On the road again with Puppeteers for Fears

It's science fiction! It's horror! It's musical comedy! It's done by puppets! Wait, what? Audiences get all of the above and more in a show from the Rogue Valley-based Puppeteers for Fears. One of the group's promotional tag lines is "Your nightmares come to life in felt and song."

A play the group developed a few years ago, Cthulhu: the Musical! leads the group out on the road for a post-pandemic tour of the West, the "Back from the Dead" tour. Josh Gross--the same Josh from our "Rogue Sounds" segment--is the playwright and Alyssa Matthews is the lead puppeteer and co-director. They give us a pre-tour systems check and description.