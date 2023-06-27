Wed 9 AM | After the breach: Oregon departments advise on protecting consumer information

In an age of personal data online and identify theft, it was unwelcome news indeed to learn that a data breach put Oregon's DMV information into the hands of people who should not have it. Most of the people in the state are affected, with 3.5 Million records--driver's licenses and ID cards--potentially exposed.

While DMV works to figure out what happened and how to prevent it from happening again, it is also giving tips on how to check credit rating services to see if credit ratings have taken a hit.

The Oregon Department of Justice is also getting involved, activating people in DOJ's Consumer Protection Division. Kristen Hilton is Senior Assistant Attorney General in the division; she stops the work for an interview on how we can take action now and in the future to protect ourselves from data theft and identity fraud.