© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Some wildfire survivors have longer wait for housing and Medford's public safety drill, in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Some survivors of the 2020 Almeda Fire in Southern Oregon have waited nearly three years to move into permanent housing. Jane Vaughan reports on why they'll have to keep waiting as dozens of new modular homes in Phoenix were found to be uninhabitable.

And Roman Battaglia covered Medford's recent huge public-safety drill. He'll discuss what happened and what participants learned.

The reporters share their work and talk about the process of gathering news this week, in our regular segment The Debrief.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedRogue Valley News
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team