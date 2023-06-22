Some wildfire survivors have longer wait for housing and Medford's public safety drill, in The Debrief

Some survivors of the 2020 Almeda Fire in Southern Oregon have waited nearly three years to move into permanent housing. Jane Vaughan reports on why they'll have to keep waiting as dozens of new modular homes in Phoenix were found to be uninhabitable.

And Roman Battaglia covered Medford's recent huge public-safety drill. He'll discuss what happened and what participants learned.

The reporters share their work and talk about the process of gathering news this week, in our regular segment The Debrief.

