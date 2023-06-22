© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | The people who make the robots work, in the latest The Ground Floor

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

The things that robots can do on assembly lines and elsewhere in the workplace can boggle the mind. But if you don't currently use robots, who sets them up for you? One answer is 7robotics, based in Roseburg. There were not six previous versions of the company, they chose 7 for... well, you should listen.

Cynthia Scherr returns with another version of The Ground Floor, our business segment. Cynthia's guest is Joey Koenig, Business Director at 7robotics. He explains the name and how the company helps other companies step into the brave new world of robotics.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team